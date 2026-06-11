Orange-yellow smoke plume across Johor Strait: Chemical leak now fully contained, says fire department

Those living in the north and north-eastern parts of Singapore may have seen an orange-yellow smoke plume across the Johor Strait from about 8.40am on Thursday (June 11) morning.

It was caused by a chemical leak at a waste management facility in Pasir Gudang.

In a statement at about 5.25pm, Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said spent nitric acid had leaked from a 100-litre intermediate bulk container.

Hazardous materials specialists from JBPM moved the leaking tank to an adjacent building and put it through a scrubber system to neutralise the harmful gases.

A scrubber system is a pollution control setup that uses liquid reagents to neutralise harmful gases.

Spent nitric acid is considered a form of hazardous industrial waste that can cause chemical burns and respiratory irritation.

Johor Environment Department director Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff said it posed no immediate danger to the public as it was for "a brief period", adding that the situation will be monitored at two locations as a precautionary measure.

JBPM confirmed that the situation was brought under control at about 3.45pm, adding that no hazardous gas readings were detected in the incident area.

It also appealed to members of the public not to spread unverified information which may cause panic.

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editor@asiaone.com