Over $11m worth of tiger, bear, primate and python parts seized from JB home

Malaysia's Wildlife and National Parks Department has seized over RM36.8 million (S$11.7 million) worth of exotic animal parts during a raid of a Johor Bahru home last Saturday (April 4), according to a Facebook post by the department on Wednesday.

In total, the exotic animal parts include 602 objects believed to be python bile, 420 suspected bear bile parts, 135 compressed pieces of alleged primate parts and 191 pieces of what is purportedly snake reproductive organs.

"The suspect, a Vietnamese national, failed to produce any valid permits from Perhilitan (the Wildlife and National Parks Department) to prove legal custody of these items," the department's director-general Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said in the post.

These parts were then taken back to the department's headquarters for further investigation.

If found guilty of possession of wildlife parts without valid permits under Malaysia's Wildlife Conservation Act, those convicted may face up to RM50,000 in fines and up to three years' jail.

For tiger and bear parts, offenders may face fines of no less than RM150,000 for each part and imprisonment of up to 15 years.

Abdul Kadir further warned that anyone illegally keeping wildlife parts or carrying out criminal activities against wildlife should stop or face severe legal action.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com