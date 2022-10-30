Overnight millionaire: Malaysian man wins $6.8 million Toto 4D Jackpot after getting numbers from nightmare

A nightmare turned into a dream come true for one lucky punter.

The 68-year-old retiree from Perak hit the jackpot earlier this month on Oct 9, to the tune of RM22.8 million (S$6.84 million), reported Malaysia's The Sun Daily.

When interviewed, the man reportedly shared that the winning numbers for the Toto 4D Jackpot draw had come from a nightmare he had about being robbed.

“I had a bad dream about me getting robbed and it was a nightmare,” he was quoted as saying.

"Instead of losing something (in my dream), I was bountifully rewarded. What a dramatic turn of events," he added.

According to The Sun Daily, he'd bet on the numbers 1592 and 4412 which were "related to the dream", and did so for "three consecutive draws".

It is not clear which of the three draws he had won.

According to the Sports Toto website, the three winning numbers for the day's Toto 4D draw were 1592, 6698 and 4412.

The ticket he had bought was a standard ticket and the exact amount won was RM22,832,968.10 — a portion of the Jackpot 1 prize total of RM24,974,321.89.

The remainder of the prize money was shared by five other winners, stated The Sun Daily.

The lucky winner, who was not identified, collected his winnings at the STM Lottery Sdn Bhd's head office in Kuala Lumpur a week after the draw, the publication reported on Oct 25.

The man also shared that he and his wife had endured "sleepless nights" while waiting for his children who are working overseas to return to Malaysia so that they could claim the jackpot together.

Rather than keep the prize for himself, however, he indicated that he intends to split the unexpected windfall with his kids in hopes that they would make good use of the money, reported The Sun Daily.

candicecai@asiaone.com