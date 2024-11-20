Pay $9 for air-con? Extra charges by private-hire driver in Malaysia sparks criticism

A private-hire driver in Malaysia has come under fire for charging customers up to RM30 (S$9) for air-conditioning.

A photo of a handwritten sign in the driver's car was shared on X last Sunday (Nov 17), sparking criticism.

According to the sign, passengers who want air-conditioning during their ride will need to fork out between RM20 and RM30, depending on the fan speed of their choice.

"Basic" air-conditioning is only provided in the front passenger seat which has two small portable fans attached to the sun visor.

The post has since garnered one million views and has netizens in an uproar.

They criticised the driver for charging his passengers for air-conditioning, and described his actions as "unscrupulous".

On Tuesday, the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA) responded to the viral post.

"The fare includes all expenses related to the ride, passengers should not have to pay extra for air-conditioning," FOMCA's CEO Saravanan Thambirajah told Sin Chew Daily.

He also condemned the "ridiculous" behaviour, and called for the ride-hailing company involved to conduct an investigation and mete out appropriate punishment.

