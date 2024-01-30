'Pay here, RM100': Malaysian traffic police officer caught on camera soliciting bribe from UK couple

While travelling around Malaysia in their camper van, a British couple was stopped and issued a traffic summons by a traffic police officer in Ipoh, Perak.

Chris and Marianne Fisher were then given two options: Either pay a RM300 (S$85) fine at the police station or pay the officer RM100 on the spot.

The exchange was filmed and later uploaded to the couple's YouTube channel TREAD the globe on Sunday (Jan 28), where it quickly went viral and caught the attention of local authorities.

In a clip of their recent vlog, a traffic police officer is seen informing the couple that they were driving at 70.5kmh, above the speed limit of 60kmh.

The officer than tells them that a traffic summons will be issued, and the couple will have to pay at the police station.

Subsequently, he makes an offer for the Fishers to pay on the spot.

"It's up to you, which is normal?" Asks Marianne.

"Pay at the police station, RM300. Pay here, RM100," replies the policeman.

The couple agrees to pay RM100 on the spot and passes him the money, also asking if he needed to examine their paperwork.

The question was met with a resounding "no", and the officer leaves with the cash in hand.

Seemingly confused, the couple remained at their seats for a moment, "processing what had just happened".

"Were we speeding? Maybe we were. I guess if we were, having the opportunity to pay a lower cash rate and not drive to the police station to get points was a great option.

"But were we actually speeding? I guess that's just one thing we'll just never know," narrated Chris in a voiceover.

Traffic police identified

The Fishers have been travelling the world in their camper van for the past five years and arrived in Malaysia last December, according to their YouTube videos.

Their encounter with the traffic police officer reportedly occurred when the couple was driving from Cameron Highlands to Ipoh, reported Bernama.

In a statement on Sunday, Comm Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, director of the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, said the police would not tolerate any wrongdoing or misconduct by any personnel or officers on duty.

On Tuesday, Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed to The New Straits Times that the police have successfully contacted the couple, who are assisting with investigations.

The police have also identified the traffic police officer involved in the incident and will issue a press statement later, he said briefly to the Malaysia news outlet.

In a statement later today, Mohd Yusri told media that three traffic policemen aged between 37 and 42 were arrested on Monday and will be in remand till Thursday.

