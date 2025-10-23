Malaysia offers up to 70% off traffic summonses ahead of new Jan 1 scheme

Malaysia will be offering a time-limited discount on summonses from Nov 1 to Dec 30, 2025, ahead of a new fine system which will take effect from Jan 1 next year.

During this period, traffic summonses issued by the police will have discounts of up to 70 per cent, while summonses issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be offered a 50 per cent discount.

Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced this at a joint press conference on Wednesday (Oct 22), alongside Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Earlier, Loke had also described the new system as "the less you delay, the less you pay", where varying discounts will be given depending on how quickly the summons are settled.

The move is a bid to standardise traffic enforcement and to ensure that it is consistent across the country.

$2 billion in outstanding fines

During the press conference, Saiffudin said that a total of RM640 million (S$196.5 million) in outstanding summonses were collected under the police's discount campaigns between 2022 and September 2025. However, he added that there was still RM6.6 billion (about S$2 billion) in outstanding summonses.

"This move will not only help reduce the government's financial burden, but also encourages citizens to be more responsible and compliant to traffic rules," Saiffudin added.

The Malaysian police and JPJ are assessing the enforcement actions to be taken against those who continue to owe outstanding summonses after the transition period.

New system for traffic summonses: 'The less you delay, the less you pay'

Under the new discount system, a 50 per cent discount will apply for those who settle their summonses between one and 15 days. For those who pay their summonses between 16 and 30 days, a 33 per cent discount will be given.

"The full compound amount would be imposed on those who settle their summonses between 31 days and 60 days. A failure to settle the compound after 61 days will see offenders subjected to court proceedings," said Loke, adding that the new system is not applicable to serious traffic offences such as driving without valid insurance.

According to Loke, the decision to streamline discounts for traffic summonses is intended to avoid the misconception that the law is applied differently by the police and JPJ.

