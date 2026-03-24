'You two again!' Malaysian couple arrested over alleged sex act in cemetery caught on video

A couple was filmed naked at a cemetery in Penang, Malaysia, while allegedly engaging in a sexual act.

The video, which has since gone viral online, was filmed by an angry visitor who claimed it was not the first time she had caught the pair behaving inappropriately.

"You two again! They have been caught naked here several times already," the visitor yells in Malay, pointing accusingly at the duo hurrying to get dressed.

The man was fully naked, while the woman's lower body was exposed, according to China Press.

Apologies from the couple were shot down by the visitor, who declared that she would call the police. It is unclear what happened next.

Netizens were puzzled by the couple's actions and reprimanded them for their disrespect.

Timur Laut police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed that the police had received a report about the incident, which took place at the Batu Gantung Chinese Cemetery in Air Itam on Sunday (March 22).

A 37-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were arrested at separate locations on March 23, reported Bernama.

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said initial investigations indicate that they are not husband and wife, according to The Star.

The couple, who are Malaysians, reportedly admitted their involvement in the case. They will be remanded till March 26 for police investigations.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com