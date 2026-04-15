Diner finds cockroach in meal at Penang hospital canteen; premises ordered to close for 2 weeks

A canteen at a hospital in Malaysia was ordered to close for two weeks after a netizen allegedly discovered a cockroach in her meal.

The incident reportedly occurred at a private hospital in Penang, according to a Xiaohongshu post on Sunday (April 12) which did not name the institution.

A picture shared by the netizen shows what appears to be the carcass of a roach on a spoon.

Malaysian publication China Press reported on April 14 that the authorities have ordered the hospital canteen to temporarily close.

Penang state health committee chairman Daniel Gooi confirmed to the newspaper that they inspected the canteen premises after receiving a complaint.

Officers found hygiene lapses and issued a two-week suspension notice.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com