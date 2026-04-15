Award Banner
Award Banner
malaysia

Diner finds cockroach in meal at Penang hospital canteen; premises ordered to close for 2 weeks

Diner finds cockroach in meal at Penang hospital canteen; premises ordered to close for 2 weeks
The canteen did not pass hygiene inspections conducted by local authorities.
PHOTO: Xiaohongshu
Lim KeweiPUBLISHED ONApril 15, 2026 9:22 AMBYLim Kewei

A canteen at a hospital in Malaysia was ordered to close for two weeks after a netizen allegedly discovered a cockroach in her meal.

The incident reportedly occurred at a private hospital in Penang, according to a Xiaohongshu post on Sunday (April 12) which did not name the institution.

A picture shared by the netizen shows what appears to be the carcass of a roach on a spoon.

Malaysian publication China Press reported on April 14 that the authorities have ordered the hospital canteen to temporarily close.

Penang state health committee chairman Daniel Gooi confirmed to the newspaper that they inspected the canteen premises after receiving a complaint.

Officers found hygiene lapses and issued a two-week suspension notice.

[[nid:728739]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com

malaysiacockroachesF&BFood and DrinksFood safetyFood hygiene/safety
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.