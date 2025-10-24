Video shows moment motorists in Penang narrowly escaping boulders and trees crashing downhill during landslide

Heavy rain in Penang on Thursday (Oct 23) caused a major landslide along Jalan Tun Sardon, a major road in Penang.

Scenes of earth, heavy boulders and trees crashing downhill onto the road and narrowly missing several vehicles have gone viral on social media.

In videos seen by AsiaOne, several motorists managed to stop in time as the hillside gave way, narrowly avoiding being crushed by the debris.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director John Sagun Francis told Malaysian media that rescuers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call, adding that checks confirmed no vehicles or victims were affected.

"The team found that a section of the hillside had collapsed onto the road, covering an area about 9m by 6m," the assistant director said, adding that firefighters carried out clearing work and removed fallen trees before the public works department and police took over the scene.

Less than 24 hours later, on Friday (Oct 24), another landslide reportedly occurred near a supermarket at Paya Terubong, near George Town.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the fire department said that "a medium-scale landslide affected the parking area".

No injuries were reported in the Friday landslide.

