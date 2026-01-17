Man dies after being shot 6 times at close range outside Penang car wash

A 38-year-old man died after being shot six times by two unidentified men outside a car wash in Penang on Friday (Jan 16) night.

The incident happened at about 10.20pm along Jalan Besar Permatang Keling in Penang's Nibong Tebal.

Penang deputy police chief Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed the incident, adding that the police are treating the case as murder.

"The victim was a local man in his 30s. He was shot several times in the body and legs by one of the suspects," Alwi Zainal said in a statement.

He added that eyewitnesses saw the suspects rode a motorcycle. They told the police that the pillion rider got off the motorcycle, approached the victim, while the other suspect waited on the motorcycle.

A semi-automatic weapon was believed to have been used in the shooting.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

