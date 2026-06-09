Penang rampage: Male truck driver who drove recklessly, crashed into several vehicles detained for 4 days

A 29-year-old male truck driver who went on a driving rampage in Penang on Monday (June 8) has been remanded until June 12.

Videos posted on social media show a Mitsubishi pickup truck manoeuvring between the two leftmost lanes of a road, damaging several vehicles.

Despite damage to the truck, the man continues driving dangerously and recklessly, even going against the flow of traffic.

According to a police statement, the incident took place along Sungai Dua towards Penang.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said in the statement that the man was eventually detained by members of the public on the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway.

The assistant commissioner of police also revealed that the man was found carrying a sling bag containing a transparent plastic packet of crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, and another packet believed to contain ketamine.

A urine test confirmed that he had consumed methamphetamine and morphine, Nik Aminuddin added.

On Tuesday, the driver was ordered to be remanded till June 12 to facilitate ongoing police investigations.

He is being investigated for driving under the influence of drugs and causing an accident.

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editor@asiaone.com