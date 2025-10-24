Panic and chaos as Perak residents flee to safety due to floods, over 2,100 residents evacuated

Heavy rain in Perak since Thursday morning (Oct 23) have caused several areas in the districts of Larut, Matang and Selama to be flooded.

Scenes of Perak residents walking in waist- to chest-high waters have gone viral on social media.

According to the Malaysia Meteorological Department, rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Friday (Oct 24).

Three rivers — Kolam Bukit Merah, Sungai Kampar and Sungai Slim — have reportedly reached dangerous levels.

In a media statement on Friday, Perak chief minister Saarani Mohamad said that state departments and security agencies have been deployed to affected areas for evacuation and rescue operations.

"A total of 74 multi-agency assets have been deployed to the affected area...additional assets will be deployed to all at-risk locations to ensure that rescue operations can be carried out quickly, orderly and thoroughly," he said.

Meanwhile, Salbiah Mohamed, a member of the Perak State Executive Council, has urged residents not to wait for evacuation.

"The safety of our lives and families must be prioritised. If instructed to relocate, proceed immediately to the nearest temporary evacuation centre," Salbiah said in a Facebook post.

As at 8am on Friday, a total of 2,171 residents have been relocated to 22 temporary evacuation centres.

State authorities have assured affected residents that supplies will be distributed to the evacuation centres in phases.

