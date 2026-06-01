Perlis chief minister under fire for using shotgun to shoot sacrificial cow during korban ritual

Perlis Chief Minister Abu Bakar Hamzah is being investigated by the Malaysian police for using a shotgun to shoot a sacrificial cow at an Aidiladha event last Thursday (May 28).

In the video posted on X, Abu Bakar is seen taking aim at a cow, which appeared to be keeping still. After the shot is fired, he is seen going forward with three other people to check on the animal.

The now-viral footage has sparked criticism online with several social media users questioning the use of a firearm during the korban ritual.

Some also asked if the use of a firearm complied with religious procedures.

Korban is a ritual involving the slaughtering of livestock such as cattle, goat and sheep, and the subsequent distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy.

Weapon and ammunition seized

In a media statement on Saturday, Kangar police chief Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop stated that the chief minister holds a valid licence for the shotgun used.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Yusharifuddin said the shotgun used and nine rounds of buckshot ammunition have been seized, adding that a statement has been recorded from Abu Bakar.

"Based on his statement, the action to discharge the firearm was taken because the cow was rampaging and posing an immediate threat to workers and the public at the Kuala Perlis Grand Sacrificial Ritual Programme," the police chief said.

Doubts remain

Abu Bakar has defended his actions, claiming the cow had turned aggressive during the ceremony.

He was reported by Free Malaysia Today as saying that the cow had broken loose and "gone berserk", adding that 24 other cows were slaughtered according to procedure at the ceremony.

In a social media post, the chief minister also clarified that the shot was aimed at the cow's thighs to paralyse and not kill it.

Jelutong Member of Parliament Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer on May 29 issued a media statement asking why Abu Bakar had brought a shotgun to a korban ceremony.

He also pointed out that the cow was standing in an open area without any one seen near it, adding that the cow appeared to be standing still and was not seen charging into a crowd or any person.

Social media users have also accused the chief minister of animal cruelty, prompting the police to urge the public not to speculate on the matter as it is under investigation, warning that action would be taken against conduct threatening public order.

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editor@asiaone.com