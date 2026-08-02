Malaysia police investigate Klang dog-catching operation following Rocky's death

Malaysian police have started investigations into the death of a pet dog named Rocky that died during a dog-catching operation in Klang on Wednesday (July 29) night.

In a statement posted on its social media, the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) said the operation was conducted following feedback from residents over their safety caused by an increase in stray dogs.

The operation, which took place from 8.30pm to midnight, involved 11 MBDK staff, an officer from the health department, and about 50 residents.

A video of the operation shows a woman, who identified herself as Rocky's owner, informing MBDK officers that the dog belonged to her.

She is also seen asking officers asking for the noose around the dog's neck to be removed.

MBDK said in its statement that all captures were conducted in accordance with standards set out by the housing and local government ministry.

It also stated that the operation was disrupted by a group of individuals who allegedly obstructed city officials from their duty while they were attempting to capture a dog found roaming unsupervised on a public road.

The council added that the woman had "acted aggressively" and attempted to cut a noose used to trap the dog.

“The pulling and commotion disrupted the efforts of MBDK personnel to release and remove the equipment for the animal's safety, resulting in the animal’s death,” it said.

Dog owner allegedly assaulted

Meanwhile, Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM), an animal welfare and advocacy group alleged that the owner was assaulted while trying to save her dog.

Klang Police chied Lim Jit Huey said in a statement that the police have received a report on the incident, adding that its criminal investigation department has commenced investigations.

Malaysia Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming weighed in on the incident on Sunday.

Writing in a Facebook post, Nga said that whether stray or owned, every animal deserves to be treated with care and humanity.

"There is no place for cruelty or abuse," he stated.

Nga also said that his ministry will launch an investigation into the incident to ensure that the matter is handled fairly and transparently.

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editor@asiaone.com