Phone, vape found hidden inside student's tumbler in Malaysia

A netizen in Malaysia has rang alarm bells after finding a phone and vape hidden inside a student's tumbler, according to a video uploaded to Threads by user Rohayaazlan on Friday (June 12).

"Teachers, hopefully after this, you will try to check your students' tumblers," the user wrote in his post.

In the video he uploaded, the netizen, presumably a teacher, shows a slim, black tumbler with a small nozzle.

He then slowly takes apart the tumbler, showing the various parts of the bottle that can be removed to reveal hidden compartments.

At the bottle's base, he twists open a cap to reveal a full-sized smartphone hidden within which he fishes out.

Flipping the bottle around, he unscrews the top of the bottle — past the nozzle — revealing what is believed to be a vapouriser attached to the interior of the tumbler.

Shaking it, only the sound of water can be heard — the vapouriser snugly fits within and does not make a sound.

"Is there anyone who brings prohibited items inside a tumbler like this?" Rohayaazlan wrote.

He warned in capital letters: "Be careful."

'Every generation has a trick'

Rohayaazlan also uploaded a Shopee link to the product, which is described as a "hiding water bottle stash box" with a "storage wallet" and "secret compartment".

Priced at RM48.89 (S$15.48), the bottle itself is also at a price accessible for students.

In the comments, some users expressed disappointment with students' attempts at circumventing regulations.

"Make a new rule, only clear bottles can be brought to school," said one.

Another addressed parents that may buy these items for their children: "Don't try to back up your children... realise that you are ruining them."

Others, however, felt that rebellious behaviour is inevitable in youth.

"Every generation has a trick when trying to be naughty at school," stated a netizen.

"During my sister's time she used to [hide her phone] in a thick dictionary, while I hid mine in a soap container."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com