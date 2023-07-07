'Please forgive me': Malaysian writes apology note to ex-boss, returns stolen money

A convenience store owner in Ipoh, Malaysia recently received a written note from a former employee asking for his forgiveness.

The store owner, who goes by Hamid, took to Facebook to share the contents of an envelope he received on Monday (July 3), reported Sin Chew.

Inside the envelope was a note written to him in Malay, which read: "Peace be upon you Boss Hamid. I used to work here and I took money from the cash register, hence I’m returning the money. Please forgive me."

The envelope also contained three RM50 ($14.50) notes.

However, the former employee did not say when he stole the money.

In his post, the convenience store owner expressed that he had forgiven his former employee: "Thank you for returning the money, it's not good to steal. Don't do it again. Bless you. I thank God for his guidance, that a lost lamb was able to recognise the error of his ways and change."

Hamid's post was met with praise from netizens, who commended the employee for owning up to his mistakes and Hamid's magnanimity.

"Boss is a good man, he's willing to forgive!"

"As long as someone is willing to correct their mistakes, they're a good person," they wrote.

