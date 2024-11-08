'Please give me the opportunity to change': 'Cai fan' hawker in Johor apologises after using same spoon to taste multiple dishes

A 'cai fan' stall vendor in Johor has come under fire from netizens after being caught on video tasting different dishes with the same spoon, raising food hygiene concerns.

A one-minute video which went viral on Facebook captures the stall owner at New Kluang Food Centre using just one spoon to taste at least six different dishes, without cleaning or changing it in between tastings.

At the start of the video, he can be seeing using a spoon to sample one dish to check its quality. He then proceeded to use the same spoon to taste at least five other dishes.

The video, which went viral on Facebook on Wednesday (Nov 6), has amassed over 320k views and 1.9k shares so far.

At the one minute mark, a woman appears at the stall, and the hawker continues his actions while talking to her, using his hands to pick up the food at one point.

In the comments section, several netizens voiced their disgust and disapproval for the hawker's actions, citing food hygiene concerns.

The stall owner later issued a public apology appealing to his supporters and netizens.

In his post, he said: "As a hawker, I made a mistake that should not have happened."

He went on to detail his reflections from the incident, thanking his customers and friends who have been continuously supported him - and asked: "Please give me the opportunity to change".

With the stall owner's apology out, netizens were quick to react, with some sympathetic and supportive of his pleas to do better.

On the flip side, some criticised the fact that his apology was insufficient in quelling the potential issues arising from his behaviour.

