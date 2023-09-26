'Please respect others': Dog owner in Malaysia rebuked for bringing pet into laundromat

There are many pet-friendly places around, but a self-service laundromat is probably not one of them.

A video of a pet owner with his furry friend at a laundromat has gone viral on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The video taken at Krubong Perdana, Melaka showed a young man with a pet dog in a laundry basket.

In the two-minute clip posted on X, the man recording the video can be heard confronting the pet owner for bringing a dog into a laundromat.

The pet owner explained that since there was no one at home to take care of his pet, he had no other choice but to bring it along.

He also pointed out that other patrons brought their pets as well and so, he should be allowed to bring his dog.

The man who recorded the video retorted that dogs are prohibited on the premises, while cats are permitted. The conversation then turned into a heated exchange between the two individuals over that.

Traditionally, dogs have been seen as impure in Islam.

Netizens chimed in on the matter, with some saying that it may not be a matter of religion, but one of hygiene with animals in laundromats.

Couple lets dog sit with them at hawker centre

In Singapore, a couple was recently spotted with their pet dog at Beo Crescent Market.

Stomp contributor A shared a video of the couple seated at a table in Bukit Ho Swee hawker centre with their dog on the bench next to the woman.

Even though the stallholder advised the couple that dogs are not allowed in the hawker centre, "the unreasonable couple would always bring the dog to Beo Crescent Market Food Centre for breakfast," said the Stomp contributor.

The Singapore Food Agency said that guide dogs are allowed in food retail establishment, but under Regulation 29(1) of Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, other live animals such as pets are not permitted into food establishments, with the exception of pet cafes.