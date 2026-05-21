Travelling to Malaysia? Highway operator urges motorists to plan 'balik kampung', holiday trips early

If you are planning to drive across the Causeway to Malaysia between Friday (May 22) and June 7, you may want to factor in additional travelling time as the highway network is expected to see heavy traffic.

Plus Malaysia, the country's largest highway operator, said in a statement on Thursday that it expects more than 2.2 million vehicles daily across its highway network beginning Friday due to the mid-year school holidays along with Hari Raya Haji (May 27), Vesak Day (May 31) and the official birthday of the King (June 1).

On the East Coast Expressway Phase 2, a 174km long stretch in Terengganu, traffic is expected to reach 50,000 vehicles per day during peak periods.

Peak departure days from Klang Valley are expected to be on May 22, 23, 26, 28, 30 and 31, while return traffic is forecast to peak on June 4, 5, 6 and 7.

"Highway users are advised to plan their balik kampung or holiday trips earlier to avoid congestion. The public is also encouraged to refer to MyPlus-TTA digital travel schedule via the Plus app," the operator said.

To manage the expected traffic surge, the operator will activate Smart Lanes at 33 congestion-prone locations to increase capacity, while deploying over 500 personnel for round-the-clock patrols.

It is also opening all toll plaza lanes and monitoring traffic real-time, adding that it will work closely with the police, Road Transport department, Malaysian Highway Authority and other agencies to ensure smooth traffic and road safety throughout the festive period.

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editor@asiaone.com