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Malaysia collector selling Pokemon cards for $1.4m, open to Mercedes-AMG and cash trade

Malaysia collector selling Pokemon cards for $1.4m, open to Mercedes-AMG and cash trade
A Malaysia collector announced that he plans to sell part of his Pokemon card collection for RM4,444,444 (S$1.4 million).
PHOTO: Facebook/Damiral Imran
Esther LamPUBLISHED ONMay 11, 2026 10:10 AMBYEsther Lam

A Malaysia card collector has announced that he's selling part of his Pokemon collection for RM4,444,444 (S$1.4 million). 

In a Facebook post on May 1, user Damiral Imran announced that after six months of building and scaling his collection, he is now offering part of it — supposedly valued at RM4,687,930 — for "the right deal".

Alternatively, Damiral Imran, who reportedly hails from Penang, is open to trading the collection for a Mercedes-AMG and RM3.8 million in cash. 

He added that he has RM80,000 on standby for whoever manages to close the deal, and that the transaction will be conducted on a cash-on-delivery basis in Kuala Lumpur.

Damiral Imran previously made headlines last year after selling a complete set of Pokemon cards for RM1.87 million. 

For his previous listing, he was willing to accept a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and RM1,000,000 cash for a deal.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com 

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