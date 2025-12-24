'They took a lighter and held the flame near my genitals': Man alleges assault by Malaysia cops

A 20-year-old Malaysian man who was arrested on Nov 15 at his grandfather's house in Banting, Selangor has alleged that he was repeatedly assaulted by policemen.

The victim, identified as Daniel, said four men who identified themselves as police officers accused him of being involved in a robbery. They then proceeded to search the house but found nothing.

Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported Daniel as saying that the officers slapped, beat and kicked him.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage which captured the incident was shown to local media.

Daniel said he was then taken to a police station in Puchong and was beaten again during the journey. "While I was sleeping, they kicked my face and told me not to sleep."

He went on to describe the interrogation process — claiming further abuse and torture — intended to pressure a confession from him.

"I said I did not steal anything. They kicked and assaulted me again. They then took a lighter and held the flame near my genitals," Danial said in a video posted by news outlet The Star, adding that a cigarette was pressed onto his lips.

At a press conference on Dec 22, lawyers representing Daniel held up photos showing a burn mark on his lower lip. Other photos showed cuts and bruises on his arm and leg.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan said police investigations must never involve violence or coercion.

"Investigation is about asking questions. You [a suspect] can choose to answer or not answer. It is not about beating up a person," Rajesh said.

He called for the officers involved to be investigated by the Royal Malaysia Police's integrity and standards compliance department.

On Dec 24, Kuala Langat deputy police chief Mohd Sufian confirmed that the victim's mother had lodged a report on Nov 18.

Deputy Superintendent Sufian added that the case is under investigation and urged the public not to speculate on the matter.

