Police arrest 15 people over dangerous flare stunt ride in KL

Malaysian police have arrested 15 suspects, aged between 17 and 30, on Monday (May 18) after they were was seen allegedly igniting flares from a moving Toyota Hilux in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, on May 17.

A video circulating on Threads shows a person riding a scrambler motorcycle on one wheel, followed by several others in the back of the pickup truck holding and igniting flares while the vehicle is in motion, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

Two electric scrambler motorcycles and a four-wheel drive have since been seized by police.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam revealed that a businessman had allegedly hired several people to perform the dangerous stunts to promote his clothing shop in Dengkil, Selangor, with each of the group reportedly paid between RM50 (S$16) and RM700.

Among the suspects detained was a 24-year-old man believed to be the shop owner.

"Further checks found that the scrambler motorcycles are only permitted for off-road use and summonses will be issued for the offence and the shop is believed to have been operating for six years," ACP Sazalee was quoted as saying.

All suspects have been remanded until May 21.

Authorities are also examining the significance of a banner displaying the number "6.6" by the group during the incident, Malaysian publication New Straits Times reported.

ACP Sazalee confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com