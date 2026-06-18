KL cops arrest teen motorcyclist seen performing stunts in viral video

It wasn't just internet fame that he earned from doing stunts on a motorcycle, but also the attention of police.

Kuala Lumpur police's Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) have arrested a 19-year-old man after a viral video of him doing stunts on a motorcycle was uploaded to social media.

A Facebook post by the city's traffic police on Tuesday (June 16) stated that officers detected the viral video uploaded by user Kyle Martopo, noting that he performed a "wheelie" and other "dangerous actions".

The video, lasting one minute and 23 seconds, had garnered more than 28,000 views by the time the police caught wind of it.

The motorcyclist had allegedly conducted the stunts on May 17 at around 3.10am on Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur on a black Yamaha 125ZR motorcycle.

Following investigations, a team from the JSPT's investigation and operations unit located and arrested the teen near the Batu Caves in Selangor on Tuesday at around 2am.

The case is being investigated for reckless and dangerous riding and the suspect was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Bail was set at RM1,000 (S$315).

JSPT also warned that they will be stepping up monitoring operations and enforcement actions to curb such hooligan activities across the city.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com