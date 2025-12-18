Malaysia cop takes matters into his own hands, folds car door in half to stop fleeing suspects

When he spotted the suspects he was chasing attempt to flee, a policeman in Sabah took matters into his own hands — literally.

He ripped the door off their car and, with the help of another officer, apprehended them within minutes.

Dashcam footage of the incident posted on Facebook shows a black car belonging to the suspects going against traffic and mounting the road divider before coming to a stop.

According to the clip, this occurred at 5pm on Dec 12.

The officer in question is then seen running up to the vehicle, grabbing hold of the driver's door and pulling on it with force.

The door comes lose almost instantly and he folds it in half before reaching into the car to nab one of the suspects.

His partner, whom he seemingly had instructed to cover the passenger side door, apprehends the second suspect in the car.

The situation drew the attention of nearby motorists, some of whom stopped to assist the officers.

After a short scuffle, the two policemen successfully caught the suspects.

The two-minute clip has garnered over 265,000 views and 3,100 likes, and also been circulated around various social media platforms.

Netizens expressed amazement at the policeman's determination, with some comparing him to superheroes like Captain America and the Incredible Hulk.

Others referred to him as "RoboCop" — referencing the 1987 sci-fi film about a police officer who returned from the brink of death as a cyborg with superhuman strength.

