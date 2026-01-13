Off-duty cop faces probe after viral video shows him slapping motorcyclist at JB petrol kiosk

The man seen in a now-viral video slapping a male motorcyclist at a petrol kiosk in Johor Bahru on Sunday (Jan 11) has been identified as an off-duty Malaysian police officer.

In the video, the motorcyclist is seen reversing out from a pump. As he rides off, the motorcyclist nearly collides with an oncoming motorcycle.

Both motorcyclists did not appear to be fussed and seemed to be trying to get out of the situation.

At that moment, a man dressed in black and wearing a helmet rushes towards the motorcyclist. He is then seen on dashcam footage pushing the motorcycle before slapping the motorcyclist, who is still wearing a helmet, on his left side.

The assailant appears to notice the dashcam car and starts looking around. He then pulls out his wallet to show something to the motorcyclist and his pillion, collect their mobile phones, and signalled them towards a direction.

The video ends with the assailant seen riding off as a pillion on the back of another motorcycle.

In response to media queries, Superintendent Azrol Anuar Nor from the Johor Bahru North police district said the incident is believed to have occurred in Taman Perling at about 6.50pm on Sunday.

Azrol Anuar confirmed that the assailant is a police officer attached to his district, adding that the officer was on leave at the time of the incident.

"At present, no police report has been lodged. However, we have identified the victim involved and are tracking him to assist with the investigation, Azrol Anuar said in a statement on Monday.

He added that the police take seriously any allegations of offences or misconduct involving police officers and personnel.

"An internal investigation has been launched. Firm action will be taken should any breach of the law, regulations or prescribed code of conduct be found.

"Police would like to give the assurance that the investigation will be conducted transparently, fairly and with integrity," Azrol Anuar said.

