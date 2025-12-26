Political stability at stake as Malaysia's Najib awaits verdict in biggest 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR — Jailed former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will hear a verdict on Friday (Dec 26) in the biggest trial he faces over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, a ruling that could risk deepening tensions within the administration of current premier Anwar Ibrahim.

Investigators have said about US$4.5 billion (S$5.78 billion) was allegedly stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund co-founded by Najib in 2009, and that more than US$1 billion allegedly made its way into his personal bank accounts.

Najib, 72, last year apologised for mishandling the scandal while in office but he has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying he was misled by 1MDB officials and a fugitive financier, Jho Low, on the source of the funds.

In 2020, Najib was convicted of graft and money laundering for illegally receiving funds from a 1MDB unit and began a 12-year prison sentence two years later after losing all his appeals. That sentence was later halved by a pardons board chaired by Malaysia's king, with Najib due for release in 2028.

A Malaysian high court will decide on Friday whether to convict Najib of four more charges of corruption and 21 counts of money laundering involving the illegal transfer of about 2.2 billion ringgit (S$698 million) from 1MDB.

If found guilty, he could face maximum jail terms of between 15 and 20 years on each charge, as well as a fine of up to five times the value of the alleged misappropriations.

The implementation of the penalties, however, could be stayed pending further appeals.

Verdicts test government stability

The decision will be closely watched after another court this week dismissed a bid by Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

That ruling reignited tensions in Anwar's ruling administration, which includes Najib's party, the United Malays National Organisation (Umno).

Umno campaigned against Anwar in a 2022 election but joined his coalition to form a government after the poll ended in a hung parliament.

Several Umno leaders expressed disappointment with the decision to deny Najib house arrest, saying it risked diluting the powers of Malaysia's rulers, while others were angered by social media posts by some members of Anwar's coalition celebrating the ruling.

Anwar this week called for all parties to handle news of the verdict with patience and wisdom, adding that it was "inappropriate to muddy the atmosphere or add tension" even if there were those who chose not to sympathise with Najib and his family.

A guilty verdict for Najib on Friday could strain ties further, with some Umno leaders already calling for the party to review its pact with Anwar or withdraw from the government altogether. An acquittal, however, may weaken Anwar, who has been under pressure to uphold his credentials as an anti-graft campaigner.

Anwar has been accused by critics of betraying progressive voters and allies after prosecutors dropped some corruption charges against Najib and other Umno figures. The premier has repeatedly said he does not interfere in court cases.

