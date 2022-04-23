Prank or simply unreasonable? Malaysian chicken rice stall receives demanding order, including for 'rooster eggs'

For most F&B stall owners, receiving special requests on orders isn't an issue. However, a Malaysian chicken rice stall recently received a rather perplexing order, which gave netizens much to cluck about.

On Tuesday (April 19), Anthony Teh posted a picture of the demanding order received on a food delivery app to a Facebook group.

"If I were the stall owner, I would definitely cancel this order," he wrote in the caption.

The customer had ordered three packets of roasted chicken drumstick rice and with two marinated eggs, which came up to a total of RM25.20 (S$8).

There were also several specific requests that came with the order:

Debone the drumstick, as the bone will hurt my teeth The chilli is delicious, nine extra packs please, thank you Extra spring onions, but they have to be fresh or I'll feel ill Separate the sauce from the rice, or it'll be soggy Don't package the rice with paper, it'll taste bad I hope you can give me assam soup, you gave it to me before, I want three packets, thank you Can you give me some chicken feet to try? Remember to give me spoons Please prepare my order within five minutes, because I'm starving Thank you for your cooperation.

The customer even had an impossible request for the marinated eggs: "I want eggs from a rooster, I've heard that rooster eggs are tastier."

It is not known if the order is legitimate or simply a prank.

Teh's post received over 4,900 reactions and 1,400 comments from netizens, many of whom agreed that they, too, would cancel the order.

One netizen even remarked that the customer had spent too much time on TikTok to think that rooster eggs exist.

ALSO READ: Restaurant owners lose money over 'unreasonable requests' via food delivery platforms

