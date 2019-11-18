Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school

PHOTO: Facebook/Cyberjaya Info
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

People yelling, car horns blaring — it was chaos outside a primary school in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, on Nov 14.

A tug-of-war match over a crying boy took place in a car at the end of the school day, causing a commotion and sparking discussion among concerned parents online.

In video clips posted on Facebook page Cyberjaya Info, a child was seen screaming for help as he struggled to climb out of the back seat of a black sedan.

But he was held in place by a man.

Hearing his cries, several passers-by rushed to his aid.

As the people inside the car tried to pull the door of the back seat shut, a few men were seen wrenching it open and attempting to pull the child out.

The woman in the front passenger seat was heard arguing with the passersby as they prevented her from taking the boy away.

A white SUV also blocked the black car from taking off, another clip filmed from overhead revealed.

In the video, numerous drivers were seen getting out of their cars to check out the commotion, while others sounded their horns as the stationary vehicles caused a jam on the road.

PHOTO: Facebook/Cyberjaya Info

Claiming to be the boy's birth mother, the woman said that she was there to take him away with her.

She was also spotted holding up a handmade sign in Malay which read: "The birth mother should take her own child."

According to China Press, the woman had given the boy up for adoption shortly after his birth.

She recently went to his school and tried to take him away following a dispute with his adoptive parents.

The police were called to the scene and detained the boy's birth parents for questioning. They're currently looking for two other suspects.

The child was returned to his adoptive parents who said he suffered bruises from the incident and added that he is recovering from the traumatic experience.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

Children and Youth adoption viral videos

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
