Malaysia issues fresh weather warnings as Terengganu hit by flash floods

Malaysia's meteorological department has issued fresh weather warnings on Friday (Dec 26) afternoon.

In a Facebook post at 12.50pm, it said the ongoing monsoon surge is expected to continue until Monday (Dec 29).

"This condition has the potential to cause continuous heavy rainfall in the eastern Peninsula, as well as strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea," the post read.

East Kelantan and eastern Terengganu were placed at the dangerous level — the highest of a three-tier alert classification system.

Meanwhile, other parts of Terengganu, east Pahang and central Kelantan were placed on the "severe" level — the middle of the three tiers.

The inner parts of Kelantan, central Pahang and east Johor have been issued with the lowest alert tier.

The weatherman also cautioned that there will be thunderstorms with heavy rain and prolonged strong winds on the western coast of the Peninsula.

Parts of Terengganu hit by flash floods

Residents in Kuala Terengganu shared visuals of flash floods across the city since Friday afternoon.

In several videos seen by AsiaOne, water levels along some roads were at the knee-level.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Mohd Noor said police personnel have been deployed to affected areas to monitor the situation and assist in easing traffic flow.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution and comply with flood warning signs put in place. If possible, postpone travel into the city for the time being until floodwaters recede," Assistant Commissioner Azli was quoted by Bernama as saying.

[[nid:727113]]

editor@asiaone.com