Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations

Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

The year of the Rat is not off to an auspicious start for one mall in Johor Bahru which has come under fire for an unusual addition to its Chinese New Year decorations — live hamsters. 

Sutera Mall showed off their unconventional display in a short clip posted to Facebook on Jan 5, drawing the ire of animal lovers.

"Little hamsters took their baths, ate their fill and are ready to welcome a new day," read the caption.

The video showed several hamsters kept in decorative glass tanks that appeared to be outdoors, alongside other festive paraphernalia such as ingots and red ribbons.

小仓鼠们都洗好澡吃饱饱迎接新的一天喽🐹😄 Hamsters in front Sutera Mall main entrance. #suteramall #suteramalljohorbahru

Posted by Sutera Mall Johor Bahru on Sunday, 5 January 2020

According to PETS Magazine, hamsters should be housed at constant room temperature and should never be placed in an area with exposure to direct sunlight. A large cage with an exercise wheel is ideal so that the little critters do not get bored.

Many were not impressed by the setup and left comments accusing the mall of animal abuse.

"Where are the openings? How is it supposed to be well-ventilated? The hamsters need air to breathe and they are really afraid of the heat, okay?"
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
"Hamsters are not meant to be toyed with like this! This is abuse! Even if you want to be creative, this is not the way!"
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Visitors to the mall had also raised concerns about the animals appearing lethargic and not moving, Oriental Daily reported.

In an interview with the newspaper on Jan 7, a spokesperson for Sutera Mall confirmed that they had a total of 40 hamsters on display and explained that the mall conceptualises its Chinese new year decorations for each year based on the Chinese zodiac.

As 2020 happens to be the year of the Rat, the mall installed four glass tanks holding four different species of hamsters.

"This is to prevent the different hamster species from fighting. So we separated them into the four tanks based on their species," she added.

However, this may not be a foolproof method of preventing conflict.

According to PetMD, hamsters — even those of the same species — can be territorial and prone to violent fights.

The spokesperson also claimed that the hamsters' lethargy during the day was normal as they are nocturnal and assured those concerned that the animals were well cared for.

However, the mall will be improving the ventilation in the enclosures and adding more shade in response to netizens' feedback.

The hamsters will be put up for adoption eventually, with priority given to employees of the mall, she added.

When asked if the hamsters will continue to be part of the display, she said: "Our original plan was to display the hamsters until the Chinese New Year is over, but we will have to see based on the circumstances."

In a comment on their Facebook page, Sutera Mall also apologised if the display had made shoppers uncomfortable and promised that "action will be taken".

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
malaysia Johor Baru animal welfare

TRENDING

Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
ComfortDelGro investigating after MaxiCab driver allegedly parked illegally to eat nasi lemak
'Everyone parks here illegally': Cabby who blocked road to eat nasi lemak
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
R.chord Hsieh's estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
I cheated my way to bigger biceps, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to bigger biceps, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Ukrainian plane with at least 170 aboard crashes in Iran
Plane with at least 170 aboard crashes in Iran
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
&#039;MOH advice&#039; on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
'MOH advice' on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions

SERVICES