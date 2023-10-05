Receipt looks like 'doctor's handwriting': Woman shocked by RM1,300 bill at JB roadside eatery

A woman in Malaysia was left shell-shocked after receiving a RM1,260 (S$365) bill for her meal at a roadside eatery in Johor Bahru.

Ekin Cahaya, the wife of popular Malaysian singer Mawi, took to social media to share about her dining experience on Sept 30, reported Malaysian news outlet Oriental Daily.

In a now-deleted post on Facebook, she shared that her meal included two fishes and other seafood dishes and asked if the exorbitant bill was "normal" in Johor Bahru.

"Is there anyone from Johor Bahru? I would like to ask if the prices in this store are really like this," she wrote.

To add on with her frustration, the woman said that she could hardly read the scribbles on the bill, and likened it to a "doctor's handwriting".

It showed that she had ordered 12 items, ranging from RM30 to RM224.

The diner also shared a photo of the menu that was displayed at the eatery, which stated that most of the seafood dishes would be calculated according to market price, Says reported.

"We ate a seafood dinner, but what is unreasonable is this RM1,260 total bill and I don't know what they're writing," she said.

The diner also explained that her social media posts were not intended to hurt the eatery's business but they were meant to ask if others had similar experiences when dining in Johor Bahru.

The Star reported on Tuesday (Oct 3), that Malaysian authorities have begun investigations into the eatery for alleged profiteering.

The Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry said that it is a violation if the price displayed in the eatery differs from what the diner had paid.

Johor's mayor Noorazam Osman said that they can revoke the licence of eateries found to have overcharged diners.

