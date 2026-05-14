Retired Malaysian policewoman, 65, leads police on cross-state chase after hit-and-run; tests positive for drugs

A 65-year-old retired Malaysian police sergeant was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a 50km cross-state chase following a hit-and-run incident in Negeri Sembilan on Monday (May 11).

The woman, who was reportedly driving a Honda City, allegedly crashed into two vehicles in Chembong, Negeri Sembilan before fleeing the scene, reported the New Straits Times.

Police later pursued her across state lines into Melaka in a dramatic hour-long chase involving multiple patrol units.

According to Acting Rembau Officer-in-Charge of Police District Deputy Superintendent Azmi Ali, officers first received reports of the incident at around 10.30pm, China Press reported.

A patrol unit dispatched to the area later spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver allegedly refused to comply, triggering the pursuit. Backup teams from Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah later joined the operation.

The chase eventually ended along Jalan Bukit Beruang in Melaka, where police intercepted and arrested the suspect.

Authorities reportedly deployed six police vehicles during the operation, including patrol cars, motorcycles and a police pickup truck.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered four pills believed to be ecstasy inside a bag. Although no illegal items were found on the suspect herself, a urine test later returned positive for amphetamines.

The police will apply for an order from the Magistrate’s Court in Ayer Keroh to have the suspect remanded.

The case is being investigated under Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Road Traffic Rules 1959.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com