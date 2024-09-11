'Ridiculous idea': Malaysian couple's fighting fish door gifts at wedding spark debate

A Malaysian couple has sparked both fascination and disapproval online with their unusual choice of wedding door gifts.

A video posted by X user @mhmmdhsm on Sept 8 shows a wedding guest registration table featuring large pink plastic bags filled with smaller, clear bags with colourful betta fish, also known as Siamese fighting fish.

The video's caption in Malay loosely translates to "This is a unique door gift and is cost saving".

Betta fish are known as fighting fish because they are territorial and aggressive. The small-sized fish are typically kept separately to prevent them from attacking each other. Their price ranges from RM2 to RM30 (S$0.60 to S$9), depending on breed, colour, and fin type.

While the newly-wedded couple likely intended to offer a memorable gift, the gesture has ignited a wave of criticism online.

Netizens have labelled it as a form of animal cruelty and raised concerns about the practicality of such a gift. Many argued that the fish need more space and care than a small plastic bag can provide.

One commenter remarked: "I feel sorry for the fish. People think it's easy to care for them in a small bowl, but they need a spacious environment to thrive."

Another user criticised the idea, suggesting that most of the fish would not survive due to a lack of proper care.

"Ridiculous idea. Trying to go viral with weird stuff. I bet not more than five per cent of these fish will live beyond two weeks if given to people who don't know how to care for them, like children."

The post has garnered over 895,000 views on X since it was uploaded.

According to National Geographic, betta fish are native to Thailand and can be found in other South-east Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia. They live in shallow freshwater spots such as marshes and stagnant ponds.

Experts say that betta fish should be kept in a minimum 7.5 litres tank and in water temperatures between 25 deg C and 27 deg C.

