Russian boy, 2, dies after box jellyfish sting in Langkawi

A two-year-old Russian boy died from complications after he was stung by a box jellyfish in Langkawi, Malaysia.

Vladimir Iakubanets was stung on Nov 15 and succumbed to serious complications on Wednesday (Nov 19) at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, reported Bernama.

His father, Nikita, 32, said the incident happened while his son was playing in shallow waters.

Recalling the incident, Nikita said that his wife and son were swimming at Chenang Beach when Vladimir suddenly screamed in pain.

His wife lifted their son to shore and attempted to administer rescue breathing before he was brought to a nearby clinic and then to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, reported The Star.

Vladimir was pronounced dead at 9.46am at the hospital.

Speaking to reporters at their hotel, Nikita said: "The doctor said that our child was poisoned by a jellyfish, then his heart stopped… the doctor also said our child had very big injuries on his legs."

Accompanied by his wife Olga, 32, he added that the hospital's medical team had done their best to save Vladimir and expressed gratitude for their efforts.

The family does not intend to take legal action and instead, hopes that the tragedy can serve as a warning to beachgoers about the dangers of box jellyfish.

This was the family's first time visiting Malaysia and Langkawi. They had arrived on Nov 14, and were planning to stay until Nov 26, said Nikita.

Olga said she and her husband intend to cremate Vladimir and bring his ashes home to Khabarovsk, Russia.

esther.lam@asiaone.com