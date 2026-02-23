6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Kota Kinabalu

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck off the coast of Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia on Monday (Feb 23) morning, said the Malaysia Meteorological Department.

The quake, which happened at 12.57am, struck about 49km to the west of Kudat, Sabah, at a depth 678km.

According to the department, tremors were felt in Sabah, as well as some areas in Sarawak and parts of Peninsula Malaysia.

The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake with a higher magnitude, at 7.1.

There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported the Sabah Fire and Rescue department as saying that “no incidents” have been reported following the earthquake.

