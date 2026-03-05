Villagers in Sabah stop train with brake failure by placing motorcycles on tracks

Some village residents in Sabah, Malaysia, sacrificed their motorcycles to stop a train experiencing brake failure on Tuesday (March 3) morning.

Twelve passengers, mostly schoolteachers, emerged unharmed after the rail vehicle travelling from Tenom town hit the bikes placed on the tracks and eventually came to a halt near Pangi station, reported Bernama.

Local politician Jamawi Jaafar said in a Facebook post on March 4 that six youths from a nearby village had blocked the tracks with their motorcycle trolleys.

Motorcycles trolleys are bikes fitted with rail wheels and trolleys, and are a form of alternative transport for villagers, according to The Star.

"If not for the six trolley motorcycles placed on the tracks, a worse tragedy could have occurred, as the train's speed at that time was uncontrollable," said Jamawi.

He revealed that Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor will replace the six damaged motorcycles with new ones.

Footage filmed by a train passenger shows most commuters huddled in their seats, some praying, as the train charged ahead.

In his post, Jamawi commended the train driver for remaining calm and bringing the situation under control.

He has also urged the authorities to investigate the incident and commence work on a road project that was reportedly approved in 2025.

