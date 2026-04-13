'Pain is coming': Minister urges Malaysians to brace for disruptions and rising costs, but no need to panic

Malaysians must be prepared for "a more challenging situation" if the ongoing Middle East conflict continues, said Malaysia Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

"The government's key challenge — particularly in terms of communications strategy — is to ready the public to accept the reality that the pain is coming," he said at his ministry's monthly assembly on Monday (April 13).

He added that a balance has to be struck between not causing panic among the public and ensuring that people are not complacent.

Explaining the delicate balance, Saifuddin said that while avoiding panic means there can be no "denial syndrome", people must not have the attitude that it is "business as usual".

The government's priority remains protecting the welfare of Malaysians and cushioning them from the full impact of external shocks, while maintaining economic stability.

But he also highlighted that risks, including possible energy supply disruptions and rising prices, do exist.

Malaysia is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the Asia-Pacific region and was the world's fifth largest exporter of liquefied natural gas in 2023.

However, it still has a significant reliance on fossil fuel such as coal for electricity generation.

Saifuddin said the Government will continue to be transparent, including on supply issues and rising prices.

He also noted that spending on fuel subsidies and diesel assistances schemes has risen substantially from RM700 million (S$225 million) a month, to about RM6 billion, and cautioned that the strain on public finances will grow if the conflict continues.

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