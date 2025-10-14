Bidayuh longhouse at Sarawak Cultural Village razed by fire, no injuries reported

Decades of Bidayuh heritage, including priceless artefacts — some decades old — were lost in a fire at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) on Sunday night (Oct 12).

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, firefighters from three fire stations were dispatched to the scene after being notified of the fire at around 7.30pm.

In a Facebook post the same evening, SCV said that the Bidayuh Longhouse sustained damaged, while all other cultural houses and village facilities remain unaffected.

Bidayuh, meaning people of the land, is a collective term for several indigenous groups living in the southern part of Sarawak.

In an interview with local media, marketing and events director Zaini Zainuddin said that the traditional house was built around 2007.

"The house was unoccupied, but it held important artefacts and exhibition pieces contributed by the Sarawak Museum Department and members of the Bidayuh community," Zaini said, adding that the SCV will do its best to "restore and rebuild" as soon as possible, especially with Visit Malaysia 2026 coming up.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the SCV remain open to visitors, with access temporarily restricted around the affected area.

According to the Sarawak Tourism Board, Singapore is a key source of tourism with nearly 60,000 arrivals in 2024.

Checks online show that there are 26 direct flights weekly from Singapore.

