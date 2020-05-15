Sarawak fishermen net rare gigantic stingray weighing 280kg

Four local fishermen at the Sungai Lundu estuary in Sarawak netted a rare specimen on Thursday evening when an enormous freshwater stingray was raised in one of the nets they laid in the river earlier in the morning.

The stingray measured 4 metres in width and weighed a hefty 280 kilograms — equivalent to the weight of five adults.

Fisherman Azeri Hipni, 42, from Kampung Stunggang Lundu, told Astro Awani that they were used to hauling big stingrays from the river but it was the first time they caught one this huge.

"It took us an hour-and-a-half to wrangle with the struggling stingray before we could finally take it back with us to the fisherman's pier at Lundu," he said.

Azeri added that he and his friends were exhausted as the giant stingray had put up a ferocious fight. However, they were also overjoyed because it was considered an unexpected blessing and providence for their livelihood during Ramadan.

Giant freshwater stingrays are inquisitive creatures

Screengrab via YouTube / National Geographic

Urogymnus polylepis, or better known as the giant freshwater stingray, may be the world's largest freshwater fish. However, it is unknown how many giant stingrays are left in the wild, which habitats they prefer, or if they ever venture into the ocean like their more famous relatives.

These ancient fish, ranging from brown to grey in colour, have been known to prowl river systems in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Although stingrays are inquisitive and do not usually attack humans, they can suddenly turn hyper-aggressive when they sense real danger.

The sharp barb on the base of its tail can easily penetrate human skin and bone, much like a hunting arrow. This stinger, which can grow up to 15 inches, can introduce toxins into the victim's wound.

Suffice to say, it's best to simply keep a safe distance when you come across a stingray in the river or the ocean.

melinamoey@asiaone.com