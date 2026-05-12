'Scary': Motorcycle-sized sinkhole opens up near mall in KL

A sinkhole the size of a motorcycle opened up on a busy road in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (May 11).

A video shared on Threads by Arifizyani shows water pouring into the sinkhole.

Another dashcam footage shows a car driver’s close shave when his vehicle passed over the same spot moments before the sinkhole forms.

"Be careful if you pass this road today. Jalan Wangsa Delima 4. Near the intersection of Wangsa Walk Mall (now named Sunway Wangsa Mall)," said Arifizyani.

Malay Mail reported on Tuesday that initial investigations found that the sinkhole was caused by utility maintenance works.

KL mayor Fadlun Mak Ujud was quoted as saying that the water retention structure within the area’s drainage system had likely collapsed.

"There is a possibility the work damaged the structure, causing it to crack and allowing drainage water to flow directly into the soil, eventually resulting in the sinkhole," he said.

Fadlun said that the affected area will be closed for two weeks for repair works.

The video has since garnered over 900,000 views and 700 comments.

Several netizens raised concerns about the safety of residents living in the area.

One of them said: "Wangsa Maju? There are so many tall apartments and condos there, and now the ground underneath is hollow?"

"Imagine how many condominiums there are. Scary," another added.

In August 2024, a 48-year-old Indian tourist fell into an eight-metre sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur. The search and rescue operation was called off after nine days due to safety concerns.

In February 2025, the family of Vijaya Lakshmi urged the Malaysian government to issue a death certificate and "fair compensation".

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chingshijie@asiaone.com