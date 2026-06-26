Pulled by hair, punched and kicked: Police investigate alleged bullying of 10-year-old Sabah schoolgirl

A 10-year-old girl in Sabah was allegedly bullied at a school dormitory, with police now investigating the case.

The incident occurred on June 11 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm at a dorm in Tenom, following a dispute between the victim and 11-year-old classmate, who shared the same room, reported local media.

A 90-second clip of the incident that went viral online shows a girl in light blue crouched by a wall in tears before another girl in a dark blue jersey pulls her up by her hair, reported Malaysia news outlet The Star.

Other voices can reportedly be heard trying to dissuade the perpetrator before asking the victim to stop and wash her face.

The victim had allegedly knocked into a clotheslines, causing the perpetrator's clothes to fall to the ground, district police chief Azmir Abdul Razak said in a statement on Tuesday (June 23).

The latter proceeded to scold the victim and pulled her hair before dragging her into a room, where she repeatedly beat, kicked and pulled the victim's hair, reported New Straits Times.

Two other female students allegedly recorded the incident using the perpetrator's phone and the video was uploaded to her WhatsApp status two days later.

Three individuals — including the alleged perpetrator and those suspected of recording and circulating the video — were called in to district police headquarters to assist with investigations, said Azmir.

Several items, including the mobile phone used to record the incident, has been seized, he added.

The victim was reportedly referred to hospital for further treatment while statements from witnesses and school authorities are being recorded.

The victim's father lodged a police report at 8am on Tuesday, reported the Daily Express Malaysia.

In response to media queries, Sabah Education Department director Datuk Raisin Saidin confirmed the incident and said that an investigation was ongoing, reported The Star.

Investigations are ongoing and the investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instruction, said Azmir.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com