Schools close, hospitals turn patients away as flu outbreak gets worse in Malaysia

The Education Ministry has advised parents not to let their sick children go to school but to seek professional medical attention.
PHOTO: AFP
Shannon Teoh
The Straits Times

KUALA LUMPUR - The growing number of cases of influenza A has seen several schools in Penang and the Klang Valley closing, with stocks of flu shots running low.

At least 53 people have been infected in Penang and and 23 in Selangor as of Friday (Jan 10) morning, and some hospitals have turned away patients, with the authorities advising bed rest at home.

Of the cases in Selangor, reported in Cyberjaya and Klang, only two were hospitalised.

"They need good rest. They will recover. If we admit everyone at public hospitals, others may be infected, too," Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye was reported as saying by news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

However, he said there is enough influenza medicine in public healthcare centres, while some private hospitals need to replenish their stocks after a surge in flu cases following an outbreak in China last month.

The Education Ministry has also advised parents not to let their sick children go to school but to seek professional medical attention.

FMT also reported that several private hospitals in the Klang Valley had run out of beds after seeing a surge in influenza cases, and were focusing on outpatient treatment, except in cases when symptoms become more severe.

Penang's education department has said it will take proactive measures to control the spread of cases there, including the distribution of face masks in schools.

Malaysia's director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah said last week that tests showed the influenza viruses were not mutations or new strains, and that the number of cases was still in the "normal range".

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
malaysia Education and Schools Hospitals Influenza

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES