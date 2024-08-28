Second sinkhole appears in KL days after woman falls into one

A new sinkhole has appeared in Kuala Lumpur, just 50 metres away from where the first sinkhole swallowed a tourist from India on Aug 23.

This collapse reportedly happened at about 2.30am on Wednesday (Aug 28) after a storm.

The entire street along Jalan Masjid India, where the collapses occurred, has been cordoned off, reported The Straits Times.

On the same day, an officer from the Mineral and Geoscience Department, was seen performing checks on the ground. Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain was also seen inspecting the sinkhole.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said on Wednesday that it had used police tape and water barriers to barricade the road.

DBKL added that it is working with waste management company Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) to inspect the sewerage pipe at the location and its surrounding areas.

The land integrity assessment conducted by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience along the sewerage channel is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Bernama reported.

The search and rescue operation for the missing tourist will also resume after delays due to heavy rain, said the statement.

Speaking to the media, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif said that the authorities will continue to take follow-up action with IWK and other agencies to prevent more sinkholes from forming.

On Monday, a large hole had also formed along a sidewalk in Kuala Lumpur due to a drain collapse.

DBKL addressed the matter on its Facebook page on the same day.

"Following the collapse, safety tape as well as water barriers and cones have been placed at the site at 10pm on Aug 26," said the post.

