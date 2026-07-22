Security guard in Malaysia foils attempted robbery outside bank; suspect snatches shotgun before fleeing

A security guard in Klang, Selangor, managed to foil an attempted robbery outside a bank, but lost his shotgun in the process, The New Straits Times reported on Tuesday (July 21).

In a video footage of the incident shared on Threads by user Mhdsymiii, a man dressed in black with a motorcycle helmet on can be seen handling a bag that he left on the floor beside a van which is parked outside a bank.

A security guard can be seen standing close to the man with his arms partially raised, briefly approaching as the man slings his bag across his shoulder.

The man pushes the guard away, and then appears to brandish a weapon at the guard, causing the latter to move away before the man flees the scene.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar told media that the incident took place between 5pm and 6pm on Monday (July 20) as security personnel were transferring cash to the bank.

The suspect had reportedly approached the guards and threatened them with a pistol, The New Straits Times reported.

"The guard acted quickly by placing the bag containing RM82,000 (S$25,915) into the van and locking the vehicle," Shazeli said.

"The suspect did not manage to take any cash. However, he grabbed a pump-action shotgun belonging to the guard before fleeing on a motorcycle."

Shazeli told Malaysian media that police are tracking down the suspect using footage from the bank's security cameras, as well as nearby premises and vehicles.

Roadblocks have also set up to help locate the suspect, Says.com reported.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com