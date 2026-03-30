Selangor crash horror: Motorcyclist flung into air after collision with allegedly drunk driver, dies instantly

A Malaysian man in his 20s was arrested on Sunday following a fatal accident in Klang, Selangor on Sunday (March 29).

The accident happened at about 11.40am along Jalan Raya Barat, about 300m away from the Klang police station.

Dashcam footage of the accident shows a grey Honda City overtaking both the camera car and a blue Perodua Myvi at high speed just after the entrance to MBDK @ Jalan Raya Barat — a local government office.

That manoeuvre brought him head-on with an oncoming motorcycle, which was seen attempting to make a last-minute attempt to avoid the car.

The impact from the collision sent the motorcyclist spinning through the air before landing hard on the rooftop of the Perodua.

South Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lim Jit Huey confirmed in a statement at around 9pm that the motorcyclist died on the spot.

He said initial investigations found that a male driver in his 20s was driving dangerously at high speed.

"The driver is believed to have overtaken several vehicles before entering the opposite lane and colliding with the victim's motorcycle," he added.

ACP Lim also revealed that the male driver tested positive for both alcohol and drugs during a urine test.

The man has been being remanded for four days from Monday to facilitate ongoing police investigations under both the Road Transport Act and Dangerous Drugs Act, reported Bernama.

If charged and found guilty of dangerous driving causing death, the man can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined up to RM100,000 (S$32,000). He may also be suspended from driving.

The offence of consumption of a dangerous drug carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to RM5,000.

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