Malaysian man, 67, crushed to death by own car after forgetting handbrake

A 67-year-old man in Malaysia died after he was crushed by his own car at his home in Hulu Selangor on May 27.

The victim had allegedly failed to engage his handbrake after parking the vehicle on the sloped driveway, reported local news agency Bernama.

The local police said the fatal accident occurred in the town of Batang Kali at about 5.20pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had parked his car in his home garage and was heading out to close the gate when the vehicle rolled backwards and hit him.

He fell and was pinned underneath the car.

The police received a report about the incident at around 5.30pm and the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene at 5.43pm, according to Bernama.

The police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries and was taken to a local hospital for a post-mortem.

Police investigations are ongoing and members of the public with any information regarding the accident are urged to come forward.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com