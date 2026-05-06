Selangor motorcyclist flung into air after SUV veers into his lane, killed in crash

A male Malaysian motorcyclist was killed on Tuesday (May 5) afternoon after a grey Proton sports utility vehicle (SUV) allegedly lost control and crashed into him in Petaling Jaya.

The incident happened at about 1.45pm at Jalan 17//21 towards Jalan 17/26 in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Dashcam footage shows cars slowing down and forming up as they approached the intersection ahead.

A Proton SUV is seen overtaking the dashcam car from its left before it veered right towards the ongoing motorcyclist.

A loud bang is heard at the point of impact, with the motorcyclist, who is in his 20s, flung into the air.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Shamsudin Mamat said preliminary investigations indicated that the grey Proton X70 SUV, driven by a Malaysian man in his 70s, had lost control and skidded into the opposite lane before crashing into the motorcycle ridden by the victim.

"The motorcyclist sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the SUV driver was uninjured," Shamsudin added, reported The Sun.

The SUV driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com