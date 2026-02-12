Grassland fire in Selangor destroys 44 vehicles at storage facility

Some 44 vehicles parked in an open air storage facility in Puchong, Selangor were razed after a vegetation fire spread to the site on Wednesday (Feb 11).

The incident happened at around 2.40pm, at a local city council's storage facility for unserviceable vehicles in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong.

Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, assistant director at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, said that the fire started at a grassland near Taman Putra Perdana mosque and later spread to the storage facility, reported the New Straits Times.

"Upon arrival, the fire was found to have involved about four acres of grassland before spreading to an open-structured storage facility for scrap vehicles belonging to the council," Ahmad Mukhlis added, reported The Star.

The blaze was brought under control at about 6.20pm.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

