Tipper truck ploughs into garbage truck and cars at high speed in Selangor

Four people were reportedly injured after a tipper truck lost control and ploughed into a garbage truck and two cars at a road junction in Klang, Selangor on Tuesday morning (Oct 21).

A dashcam recording of the incident shows the traffic light turning green in favour of a garbage truck and several cars.

Seconds later, a tipper truck is seen hurtling down the road from their left, losing control, and smashing head-on into the vehicles.

Social media footage of the aftermath show mud strewn across the road with several casualties writhing in pain on the ground. The garbage truck's front cabin section also appears to be torn off from the impact.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department's assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they were notified of the accident at 9.07am.

"Upon arrival at 9.16am, the operation commander reported that the incident involved a tipper lorry, a garbage truck and two Perodua Myvi cars.

"Initial checks found three injured men, all foreign nationals, and a 34-year-old woman. All victims had been pulled out from their vehicles before the firefighters arrived and were handed over to health ministry personnel for further treatment," said Mukhlis.

Police investigations are ongoing.

