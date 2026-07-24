Selangor market blaze: 2,000 methane tanks triggered explosions, fire hydrants unusable

Malaysia firefighters on Friday (July 24) morning extinguished a fire at the Selangor wholesale market, where about 2,000 methane gas canisters set off a chain of explosions.

The fire, which started at around 10.50pm on Thursday, was brought under control at 1.20am and finally extinguished at about 6.20am on Friday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department's assistant operations director Ashrul Riezal Asbar said firefighters were hampered after five nearby fire hydrants could not be used as they were under private management.

This resulted in firefighters having to conduct firefighting operations solely relying on water from the fire engines and water tankers deployed.

Ashrul also revealed that 2,000 methane gas tanks were found in the premises following reports of explosions.

While the fire spread rapidly due to strong winds, the 68 firefighters and 67 volunteers from 15 fire and rescue stations were able to keep the blaze from reaching the main wholesale market building, which houses the fish, vegetable and meat sections.

The cause of the fire and estimated financial losses are still under investigation.

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editor@asiaone.com